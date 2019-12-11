Tango Tropical Sugar Free 2L
Offer
- Energy40kJ 10kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.20g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 16kJ/4kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Sugar Free Tropical Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- - Tango has crafted this deliciously fruity combination of mango, pineapple and passion fruit.
- - Delivering the instant burst of tangy flavour, you know and love from Tango without the sugar
- - No artificial colours or flavourings
- - This will take lip smacking tang to a whole new dimension.
- - It's the perfect partner for time together with family & friends.
- - Perfect for socialising occasions, such as picnics, parties and BBQs.
- - Best served chilled
- - We are big on personality and even bigger on flavour, but don't take our word for it. You be the judge!
- - Also available in Original Orange, Sugar Free Orange, Sugar Free Strawberry & Watermelon.
- - For more information follow us on social media @drinktango
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 2000ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 2%, Passion Fruit 1%, Mango 1%, Pineapple 1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Colour (Carotenes), Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Emulsifier (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 8 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|16kJ/4kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.08g
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019