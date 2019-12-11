By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Goose Fat 320G

£ 1.50
£0.47/100g

Offer

One tablespoon (10g)
  • Energy370kJ 90kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal

Product Description

  • Goose Fat
  • Roast or fry
  • For crispy and richly flavourful roasts
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 months. Best before end: see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Product is liquid at room temperature and solid when chilled. Natural separation may occur, shake well before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains 32 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One tablespoon (10g)
Energy3700kJ / 900kcal370kJ / 90kcal
Fat100.0g10.0g
of which saturates26.0g2.6g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
of which sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Pack contains 32 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

