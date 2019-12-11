Tesco Goose Fat 320G
- Energy370kJ 90kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal
Product Description
- Goose Fat
- Roast or fry
- For crispy and richly flavourful roasts
- Responsibly sourced
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 months. Best before end: see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Product is liquid at room temperature and solid when chilled. Natural separation may occur, shake well before use.
Number of uses
Pack contains 32 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold One tablespoon (10g)
|Energy
|3700kJ / 900kcal
|370kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|100.0g
|10.0g
|of which saturates
|26.0g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
