Wicked Kitchen Sweet Potato & Chilli Mac 80G

It’s fine, really good chilli flavour though not much else. Texture is pretty sludgy.
Surprisingly Good!
I'll try and be a bit more verbose than the other review on here. I was curious as to how well chilli and pasta in a dry pot would work but it really does! It smells like regular chilli the moment you open it and thickens up a crazy amount when you add water. The spice levels are surprisingly good too for instant food. I'm not vegetarian but still thoroughly enjoyed this over equivalent pot noodles/mug shots type things. Highly recommend this.
Omg Gross
Gross omg what was that!