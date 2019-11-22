By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Sweet Potato & Chilli Mac 80G

3(3)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Sweet Potato & Chilli Mac 80G
£ 1.50
£18.75/kg
Per pot
  • Energy1349kJ 319kcal
    16%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 422kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Dried pasta in a chilli sauce with kidney beans, black eyed beans and sweet potato.
  • Suitable for vegans A delicious bean blend, with sweet potato and punchy chili sauce and a source of protein to boot
  • A delicious blend of beans with sweet potato and punchy chilli sauce
  • Strength - mild - 1
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 80g
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Pasta (37%) [Durum Wheat Semolina], Red Kidney Beans (11%), Dried Potato, Dried Black Eyed Beans (7%), Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Dried Sweet Potato, Dried Sweetcorn, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Grilled Red and Yellow Peppers, Ground Spices (2.5%) [Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Turmeric, Ginger, Cumin], Sugar, Dried Jalapeño Chilli, Dried Parsley, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove lid and add boiling water to the fill line (approx. 240ml), stir and leave to stand for 5 minutes. Stir again and enjoy.
  • Important
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

Pot contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Warning
  • When prepared as per instructions, the pot and contents will be hot.

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco are happy to refund or replace any Wicked Kitchen product that doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff or Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot (320g)
Energy422kJ / 100kcal1349kJ / 319kcal
Fat0.7g2.1g
Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate16.9g54.1g
Sugars3.0g9.7g
Fibre3.4g10.8g
Protein4.9g15.6g
Salt0.4g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 240ml of water.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning When prepared as per instructions, the pot and contents will be hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

It’s fine, really good chilli flavour though not m

3 stars

It’s fine, really good chilli flavour though not much else. Texture is pretty sludgy.

Surprisingly Good!

5 stars

I'll try and be a bit more verbose than the other review on here. I was curious as to how well chilli and pasta in a dry pot would work but it really does! It smells like regular chilli the moment you open it and thickens up a crazy amount when you add water. The spice levels are surprisingly good too for instant food. I'm not vegetarian but still thoroughly enjoyed this over equivalent pot noodles/mug shots type things. Highly recommend this.

Omg Gross

1 stars

Gross omg what was that!

