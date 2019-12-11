By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ocean Spray Tartare Sauce 215G

Ocean Spray Tartare Sauce 215G
£ 1.00
£0.47/100g

Product Description

  • Tartare Sauce
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 215g

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Gherkins (8%), Lemon Juice, Capers (4%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Egg Yolk Powder, Cornflour, Salt, Mustard Flour, Chervil, Parsley, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, refrigerate & consume within 6 weeks.Best Before End: see lid.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,

Distributor address

  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M23 9DR.

Return to

  • We are always happy to help.
  • If you have any questions please call our customer care line on: 00800 3456 1234
  • Or visit us online at: www.oceanspray.co.uk
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M23 9DR.

Net Contents

215g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1776kJ/430kcal
Fat 41.3g
of which saturates 3.2g
Carbohydrate 13.3g
of which sugars 11.2g
Fibre 0.4g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 1.51g

