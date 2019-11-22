By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Purple Rice 90G

Wicked Kitchen Purple Rice 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g
Per pot
  • Energy1331kJ 314kcal
    16%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 493kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Dried rice with pumpkin seeds, beetroot and broccoli.
  • Low in fat
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 90g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Long Grain Rice (70%), Pumpkin Seed (4.5%), Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Flavourings, Dried Beetroot (2%), Garlic Powder, Dried Broccoli (2%), Colour (Beetroot Red), Sugar, Salt, Thyme, White Wine Extract.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove lid and add boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 180ml), stir and leave to stand for 5 minutes. Stir again and enjoy.
  • Important
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

Pot contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Warning
  • When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco are happy to refund or replace any Wicked Kitchen product that doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff or Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot (270g)
Energy493kJ / 116kcal1331kJ / 314kcal
Fat0.9g2.3g
Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate23.3g62.9g
Sugars1.3g3.4g
Fibre1.2g3.2g
Protein3.2g8.7g
Salt0.5g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 180ml of water.--

Safety information

Warning When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

It’s ok, nice textures and tastes ok, nothing very

3 stars

It’s ok, nice textures and tastes ok, nothing very exciting.

