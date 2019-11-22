Wicked Kitchen Purple Rice 90G

It’s ok, nice textures and tastes ok, nothing very
It’s ok, nice textures and tastes ok, nothing very exciting.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 493kJ / 116kcal
INGREDIENTS: Long Grain Rice (70%), Pumpkin Seed (4.5%), Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Flavourings, Dried Beetroot (2%), Garlic Powder, Dried Broccoli (2%), Colour (Beetroot Red), Sugar, Salt, Thyme, White Wine Extract.
Store in a cool dry place.
Pot contains 1 serving
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot (270g)
|Energy
|493kJ / 116kcal
|1331kJ / 314kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|23.3g
|62.9g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|3.2g
|Protein
|3.2g
|8.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions, with 180ml of water.
|-
|-
Warning When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019