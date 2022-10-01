Andrex Ultra Care Flushable Washlet 36 Wipes

Smiles all round:-)
Nice wipes. Really moist and a good size.
Good quality, nice smell but no better than Tesco's own version. Bit pricey, even on clubcard deal.
New Packet Design
Thought I was trying something new but this is just new repackaging of the old dark green one.
Ok but expensive. Better options on the market
Convenient when needed
Handy to have in the bathroom with elderly relatives
They Stink
These STINK of perfume! The smell gets everywhere, even from an unopened pack. They may be guaranteed more flushable, but I am going back to the classic non-perfumed ones.
Not good for the environment
These may be flushable but they don't break down quickly and end up blocking drains and sewers. Tesco, take a stand and stop stocking these horrible things or try and make Andrex stop calling them flushable please.
Good
Good Very cute picture of a little puppy to see
Better Quality
These are great, they don’t bunch or come apart like the cheaper Andrex ones