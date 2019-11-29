By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Crunchy Melts Cookie 156G & Christmas Mug Set

Cadbury Crunchy Melts Cookie 156G & Christmas Mug Set

Each 26 g contains
  • Energy557 kJ 133 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.0 g
    10%
  • Saturates2.3 g
    12%
  • Sugars10 g
    11%
  • Salt0.23 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2141 kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuits with milk chocolate chips (15.4 %) and a filling (25.9 %) with milk chocolate (4.5 %), with a mug.
  • Share your picture on social media
  • #Cadburymugfie
  • Find us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1 biscuit = 7 % of the RI* of Kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • One of three different mugs per set
  • Mug Varies.
  • Pack size: 156g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed oil, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Potato Starch, Lactose (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Whole Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 0.5 %, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442), Dextrose, Flavourings (contains Milk), Soya Beans, Colour (Beta Carotene), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Eggs and Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.For Best before date: see base of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash mug before use.

Number of uses

6 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents

156g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 Biscuit (26 g)%* / 1 Biscuit (26 g)
Energy 2141 kJ557 kJ
-512 kcal133 kcal7 %
Fat 27 g7.0 g10 %
of which Saturates 8.9 g2.3 g12 %
Carbohydrate 63 g16 g6 %
of which Sugars 39 g10 g11 %
Fibre 1.6 g0.4 g-
Protein 4.2 g1.1 g2 %
Salt 0.89 g0.23 g4 %
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Different design delivered.

2 stars

Be careful to state if you want Santa design as they may deliver one of the two other not so jolly designs! This is not clearly advertised.

excellent value

5 stars

excellent value

