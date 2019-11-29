Cadbury Crunchy Melts Cookie 156G & Christmas Mug Set

Different design delivered.
Be careful to state if you want Santa design as they may deliver one of the two other not so jolly designs! This is not clearly advertised.
excellent value
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2141 kJ
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed oil, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Potato Starch, Lactose (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Whole Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 0.5 %, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442), Dextrose, Flavourings (contains Milk), Soya Beans, Colour (Beta Carotene), Salt
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.For Best before date: see base of pack
6 portions per pack
156g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 Biscuit (26 g)
|%* / 1 Biscuit (26 g)
|Energy
|2141 kJ
|557 kJ
|-
|512 kcal
|133 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|27 g
|7.0 g
|10 %
|of which Saturates
|8.9 g
|2.3 g
|12 %
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|16 g
|6 %
|of which Sugars
|39 g
|10 g
|11 %
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|4.2 g
|1.1 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.89 g
|0.23 g
|4 %
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
