Heinz Smooth Vegetable Pot Soup 490G
New
Product Description
- Vegetable Soup.
- The delicious taste of Heinz Soup: now ready at the touch of a button. Ping!
- With a blend of glorious veggies, this great tasting soup is made for you when you're looking for a quick delicious lunch. All you need is a microwave, a spoon and a few minutes. Simply heat in the pot, serve and enjoy! Love our Heinz Vegetable Pot Soup as much as we do? Try the rest of our Pot Soup range, including: Cream of Tomato, Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken.
- Absolutely no artificial preservatives or colours.
- Suitable for Vegetarians.
- 1 of your 5 a day.
- Low in fat.
- Available sizes: 280g, 355g and 490g.
- Try our Heinz Soup of the Day range to bring homestyle taste within easy reach!
- Pack size: 490g
- Low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes (24%), Carrots, Potatoes, Peas, Onion, Parsnip, Modified Cornflour, Sugar, Leek, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Herb Extracts, Flavouring, Vegetables: 29%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & eat within 24 hours.Best before end - see base.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: CAUTION: Soup & pot will be hot. Once cooked do not re-heat.
Microwave ovens vary, guidance only.
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in a pan.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening,
Number of uses
Servings per pot - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Get in touch
- Phone 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinz.co.uk
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
490g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pot
|%RI*
|Energy
|180kJ
|441kJ
|-
|40kcal
|98kcal
|5%
|Fat
|0.9g
|2.2g
|3%
|- of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|19.1g
|7%
|- of which sugars
|3.3g
|8.1g
|9%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|1.0g
|2.5g
|5%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.2g
|20%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult 8 400kJ/2 000kcal
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019