Trivento Argentina White Malbec 75Cl

Did not enjoy
Bought this for a dinner party and unanimous opinion was it lacked any flavour and is undrinkable. I cannot recommend and will be returning the remaining bottles
Exceptional yet affordable wine
Exceptional quality for the price - well worth purchasing. Standard , flavour, taste as you would expect from Trivento. Smooth and worth every penny.
New and Interesting
As drinkers of the Red we didn't know what to expect from a White Malbec, but it was great! Light, refreshing, with all of the characteristics of Malbec! A must try!
Superb
One of the best white wines Tesco stock u fortunately find it hard to get because lack of stock!!
Really great wine - fresh and zesty
Great wine - perfect for a summer’s day!
Amazing white wine from Argentina!
Lovely, a new favourite!
Really like the Malbec from Trivento, and this white version does not disappoint! Smells like juicy red fruit like you would expect from a Malbec, but tastes light and crisp, think apples, grapefruit etc. We had this with salmon and it complimented really well.