Trivento Argentina White Malbec 75Cl

4.4(7)Write a review
image 1 of Trivento Argentina White Malbec 75Cl
Product Description

  • White Wine
  • For more information visit: www.trivento.com
  • Three winds created the ideal land for growing wine and revealed the symbol that has guided us to this day.
  • Discover an epic origin. Discover Trivento. Well-known Malbec newly styled with aromas of cherry and raspberry, and notes of green apple with fresh acidity.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • The Best Selling Argentine Wine Brand in Europe
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A fresh white wine with aromas of cherry and raspberry that marry with notes of green apple for a refreshingly crisp finish

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Trivento Bodegas y Viñedos S.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Maximiliano Ortiz

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • Malbec grapes are lightly pressed to obtain the distinct red fruit aromas whilst maintaining a white wine colour. Fermented in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • The name TRIVENTO comes from three winds; Polar, Zonda and Sudestada. Founded in 1996 by Vina Concha Y Toro, Trivento Bodegas y Viñedos has created a portfolio of wines distinguished for preserving the character of the Mendozan terroir. A consistent award winner, recognised at international contests and within the wine industry publication alike.

Regional Information

  • The Mendoza Province is one of Argentina's most important wine regions, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the country's entire wine production. Located in the eastern foothills of the Andes, in the shadow of Mount Aconcagua, vineyards are planted at the some of the highest altitudes in the world with the average site located 1,970-3,610 feet (600-1,100 meters) above sea level.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Trivento Bodegas y Viñedos S.A.,
  • N° B-72110,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • VCT Sweden AB,
  • Dalagatan 34,
  • 11324 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.
  • CYT UK,
  • Oxfordshire,

Return to

  • CYT UK,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.
  • www.trivento.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Did not enjoy

1 stars

Bought this for a dinner party and unanimous opinion was it lacked any flavour and is undrinkable. I cannot recommend and will be returning the remaining bottles

Exceptional yet affordable wine

5 stars

Exceptional quality for the price - well worth purchasing. Standard , flavour, taste as you would expect from Trivento. Smooth and worth every penny.

New and Interesting

5 stars

As drinkers of the Red we didn't know what to expect from a White Malbec, but it was great! Light, refreshing, with all of the characteristics of Malbec! A must try!

Superb

5 stars

One of the best white wines Tesco stock u fortunately find it hard to get because lack of stock!!

Really great wine - fresh and zesty

5 stars

Great wine - perfect for a summer’s day!

Amazing white wine from Argentina!

5 stars

Amazing white wine from Argentina!

Lovely, a new favourite!

5 stars

Really like the Malbec from Trivento, and this white version does not disappoint! Smells like juicy red fruit like you would expect from a Malbec, but tastes light and crisp, think apples, grapefruit etc. We had this with salmon and it complimented really well.

