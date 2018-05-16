By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Pizza Bbq Jackfruit

Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Pizza Bbq Jackfruit
£ 3.50
£7.15/kg

New

1/2 of a cooked pizza contains
  • Energy2515 kJ 598 kcal
    30%
  • Fat19g
    27%
  • Saturates12g
    60%
  • Sugars13g
    14%
  • Salt2.6g
    43%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce stuffed crust pizza base topped with BBQ sauce, dairy free mozzarella alternative, BBQ seasoned jackfruit, red and green peppers and red onion.
  • If you like your pizza fully-loaded, get a load of this. We've taken our unique rising Takeaway dough, added peppers and onions, loaded it with jackfruit in a sticky BBQ sauce and topped it off with dairy-free mozzarella.
  • And hey, it comes with our awesome signature tomato sauce stuffed crust!
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • Carry flat unique rising dough
  • Fan oven cook in 16 mins
  • Saucy vegan
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 490g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Dairy Free Mozzarella Alternative (10%) (Water, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Modified Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Antioxidant (Olive Extract), Vitamin B12), Water, BBQ Seasoned Jackfruit (6%) (Jackfruit, Water, Brown Sugar, Grilled Onions, Salt, Herbs and Spices, Garlic Puree (Water, Dehydrated Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Red Peppers (2%), Green Peppers (2%), Red Onions (2%), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (E 472e), Thickener (Guar Gum), Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (E 341), Smoke Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Gluten sources (Oats and Rye)

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler. See Side of Pack for Best Before End.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan oven 180°C, Cook for approx: 16-21 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional oven 200°C/400°F, Cook for approx: 16-21 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas oven Gas Mark 6, Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes
Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Rotate baking tray halfway through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping and sauce stuffed crust will be extremely hot!

Produce of

Made in the UK using fruit and vegetables from non UK countries

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Customer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact Information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

490g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per 1/2 pizzaReference Intake* Per 1/2 pizzaReference Intake* Adult
Energy - (kJ)10672515--
- kcal (Calories)25459830%2000
Fat8.0g19g27%70g
of which saturates5.1g12g60%20g
Carbohydrate38g91g35%260g
of which sugars5.4g13g14%90g
Fibre2.0g4.6g--
Protein5.9g14g28%50g
Salt1.1g2.6g43%6.0g

