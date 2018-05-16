Very Lazy Chopped Green Chillies 190G
New
Product Description
- Green Chillies in White Wine Vinegar
- Veggie and vegan friendly
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Dried Chillies
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 6 weeks. Best before end: See Lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Vinegar evaporates with cooking.
- Green chillies turn red as they ripen so the odd red chilli may be present.
- 1 tsp = 1 large green chilli
Warnings
- SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT
- POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN
Name and address
- English Provender Company,
- PO Box 5,
- Greenham,
- Berkshire,
- RG19 6HA,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on: 01635 592655
- www.verylazy.com
Drained weight
95g
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (drained weight)
|Energy
|102kJ/24kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.11g
Safety information
SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN
