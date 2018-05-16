By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Very Lazy Chopped Green Chillies 190G

£ 1.50
£0.08/10g

New

Product Description

  • Green Chillies in White Wine Vinegar
  • Veggie and vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Dried Chillies

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 6 weeks. Best before end: See Lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Vinegar evaporates with cooking.
  • Green chillies turn red as they ripen so the odd red chilli may be present.
  • 1 tsp = 1 large green chilli

Warnings

  • SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT
  • POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN

Name and address

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on: 01635 592655
  • www.verylazy.com

Drained weight

95g

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (drained weight)
Energy 102kJ/24kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 3.2g
of which sugars 2.0g
Fibre 2.9g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 0.11g

Safety information

View more safety information

