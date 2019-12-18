By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Create Your Own Drunken Cheese 200G

Tesco Finest Create Your Own Drunken Cheese 200G

£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy455kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1517kJ / 366kcal

Product Description

  • Extra creamy white Stilton® cheese with candied orange peel.
  • Use your favourite tipple to steep your own cheese and delight your guests
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Extra Creamy White Stilton® Cheese (Milk), Orange Peel (3%), Fructose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Open the pot by removing the lid & film.
  • 2 Pour your steeping liquor of choice directly into the pot submerging the cheese.
  • 3 Clip on the lid and leave to steep in the fridge for 24 hours.
  • 4 Remove the cheese from the steeping liquor and leave to dry for half an hour.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1517kJ / 366kcal455kJ / 110kcal
Fat29.9g9.0g
Saturates19.0g5.7g
Carbohydrate6.8g2.0g
Sugars6.4g1.9g
Fibre2.0g0.6g
Protein16.4g4.9g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

