Tesco Finest Create Your Own Drunken Cheese 200G
- Energy455kJ 110kcal6%
- Fat9.0g13%
- Saturates5.7g29%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1517kJ / 366kcal
Product Description
- Extra creamy white Stilton® cheese with candied orange peel.
- Use your favourite tipple to steep your own cheese and delight your guests
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Extra Creamy White Stilton® Cheese (Milk), Orange Peel (3%), Fructose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Open the pot by removing the lid & film.
- 2 Pour your steeping liquor of choice directly into the pot submerging the cheese.
- 3 Clip on the lid and leave to steep in the fridge for 24 hours.
- 4 Remove the cheese from the steeping liquor and leave to dry for half an hour.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1517kJ / 366kcal
|455kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|29.9g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|19.0g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|6.4g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|16.4g
|4.9g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
