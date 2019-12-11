Mr Kipling Buttercream Style Icing 400G
- Energy583kJ 138kcal7%
- Fat4.4g6%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars23.6g26%
- Salt0.21g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1748kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla Flavour Icing.
- #exceedinglygood
- Nation's favourite cake brand*
- *Source: IRI Grocery Outlets Market Data for Great Britain, Ambient Packaged Cake, 52 weeks up to and including w/e 29th December 2018.
- It's the little things that mean the most, like a little help from Mr Kipling to bake exceedingly good cakes at home. Why not try an exceedingly good Mr Kipling sponge mix. Make up as instructed, bake, allow to cool and decorate with Mr Kipling Icing. You can now enjoy your exceedingly good cake!
- Exceedingly good cakes
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Icing Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Buttermilk Powder, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings (contain Milk), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Wheat (Gluten), Egg & Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place at room temperature.For best before end see base.
Preparation and Usage
- This tub contains enough icing to fill and cover an 8" cake or top 12 cupcakes
- For perfect icing: Stir the icing before use.
- Place room temperature icing into a piping bag and use to fill and cover a cake or cupcakes.
- Spread the icing using a rounded knife on to your bakes.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 12 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee:
- We want you to enjoy this product at it's very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/12th pot (33g)
|Energy
|1748kJ
|583kJ
|-
|415kcal
|138kcal
|Fat
|13.3g
|4.4g
|of which Saturates
|5.4g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|72.6g
|24.2g
|of which Sugars
|70.7g
|23.6g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|1.3g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.21g
|This pack contains approximately 12 portions
|-
|-
