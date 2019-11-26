By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Gingerbread Men 154G

Tesco Free From Gingerbread Men 154G
£ 1.50
£0.97/100g
One gingerbread man
  • Energy224kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2040kJ / 486kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free and milk free gingerbread men.
  • Lightly spiced and carefully baked for a warming crunch
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 154g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Gluten Free Oat Flour (Oat Flour), Soya Flour, Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cane Molasses, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Cinnamon Powder, Nutmeg, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 14 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

154g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne gingerbread man (11g)
Energy2040kJ / 486kcal224kJ / 53kcal
Fat19.7g2.2g
Saturates8.3g0.9g
Carbohydrate67.0g7.4g
Sugars30.2g3.3g
Fibre1.9g0.2g
Protein9.2g1.0g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

