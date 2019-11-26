Tesco Free From Gingerbread Men 154G

- Energy224kJ 53kcal3%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2040kJ / 486kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free and milk free gingerbread men.
- Lightly spiced and carefully baked for a warming crunch
- Gluten, wheat and milk free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 154g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Gluten Free Oat Flour (Oat Flour), Soya Flour, Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cane Molasses, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Cinnamon Powder, Nutmeg, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Pack contains 14 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
154g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One gingerbread man (11g)
|Energy
|2040kJ / 486kcal
|224kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|8.3g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|67.0g
|7.4g
|Sugars
|30.2g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.2g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
