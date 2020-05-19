We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Bread Pudding

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Bread Pudding
£1.25
£1.25/each

1/6th of a pudding

Energy
1133kJ
270kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.0g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 994kJ / 237kcal

Product Description

  • Bread pudding with sultanas and mixed spices.
  • Bread Pudding Bread pudding containing sultanas and mixed spices. Delicious eaten hot or cold.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sultanas (12%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Yeast, Cinnamon, Salt, Ginger, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Nutmeg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper 1/6th of a pudding, a pudding contains 1620 kcal. Serves 6.
Energy994kJ / 237kcal1133kJ / 270kcal
Fat8.6g9.8g
Saturates3.7g4.3g
Carbohydrate34.4g39.2g
Sugars11.4g13.0g
Fibre3.3g3.8g
Protein3.8g4.3g
Salt0.37g0.42g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Please get more of this in. Its the best I have ta

5 stars

Please get more of this in. Its the best I have tasted in many years. Great value too.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here