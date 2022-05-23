Tesco Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Mayonnaise Sandwich

Annoying recipe change
This sandwich used to be so much better when they used actual slices of chicken and bacon rashes. It gave it texture and way more flavour. Now, it’s a paste/spread, in which you cannot taste chicken or bacon. Super disappointed in this change! Please bring the slices back Tescos!!
At long last an gluten free option on the mega dea
At long last an gluten free option on the mega deal and it was tasty
Best premade gluten free sandwich available
Very good! Probably one of the better gluten free breads with a decent filling to boot. It could maybe use some tomatoes, black pepper, or mustard, but that's just my 2cents. Tesco, please make more options! I'd especially like to see a decent gluten free vegetarian option, because the cheese and mayo one is gross. As someone with ADHD, meal deals are pretty much what I rely on every time I need to get food while out or have a packed lunch, and it would be really nice to have a veggie or vegan option (which isn't 50% mayonnaise) - maybe a ploughman's? Either way, good job on this one, it's a winner, keep em coming!
Enjoyable, the bread is sometimes dry, but the fil
Enjoyable, the bread is sometimes dry, but the filling is nice. Please, make more options like tuna and salmon as well.
Bad
Just the worst.
A good tasty option!
When I first saw these I was a little apprehensive but after trying one as some gluten-free loaves of bread are a bit dry and fall apart but this sandwich is actually really good. It tastes similar to the standard Chicken and Bacon Mayo sandwich which is great The fact that it's in the meal deal section amongst the other sandwiches and is clearly labelled on the packaging as gluten-free is a lifesaver when I need to grab something quick on my lunch break and don't have time to search the whole shop for the freeform aisle.
VERY DISAPPOINTING
Extremely dry. The gluten free bread was ok and normally I find this a problem but it was the filing. Very fatty bacon and chicken so tough and dry. NO MAYONNAISE which clearly states is included. Really needs some salad in the sandwich and course mayonnaise.