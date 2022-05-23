We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Mayonnaise Sandwich

3(7)Write a review
Tesco Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Mayonnaise Sandwich
£2.80
£2.80/each

Each pack

Energy
1714kJ
412kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
24.0g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.23g

medium

21%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 973kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of mayonnaise, chicken breast and smoked bacon in gluten-free seeded bread.
  • BEECHWOOD SMOKED BACON Our chefs' recipe combines chicken breast with beechwood smoked bacon and mayonnaise. CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY
  • BEECHWOOD SMOKED BACON

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten-Free Seeded Bread [Water, Rice Flour, Thickeners (Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Egg White Powder, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Millet Seeds, Prune Purée, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Brown Linseeds, Rice Bran, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Folic Acid, Thiamin, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Quinoa, Salt], Chicken Breast (22%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using chicken from the EU or non-EU and pork from the EU.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy973kJ / 234kcal1714kJ / 412kcal
Fat13.6g24.0g
Saturates1.8g3.2g
Carbohydrate13.9g24.5g
Sugars0.5g0.9g
Fibre6.0g10.6g
Protein10.9g19.2g
Salt0.70g1.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Annoying recipe change

2 stars

This sandwich used to be so much better when they used actual slices of chicken and bacon rashes. It gave it texture and way more flavour. Now, it’s a paste/spread, in which you cannot taste chicken or bacon. Super disappointed in this change! Please bring the slices back Tescos!!

At long last an gluten free option on the mega dea

5 stars

At long last an gluten free option on the mega deal and it was tasty

Best premade gluten free sandwich available

4 stars

Very good! Probably one of the better gluten free breads with a decent filling to boot. It could maybe use some tomatoes, black pepper, or mustard, but that's just my 2cents. Tesco, please make more options! I'd especially like to see a decent gluten free vegetarian option, because the cheese and mayo one is gross. As someone with ADHD, meal deals are pretty much what I rely on every time I need to get food while out or have a packed lunch, and it would be really nice to have a veggie or vegan option (which isn't 50% mayonnaise) - maybe a ploughman's? Either way, good job on this one, it's a winner, keep em coming!

Enjoyable, the bread is sometimes dry, but the fil

4 stars

Enjoyable, the bread is sometimes dry, but the filling is nice. Please, make more options like tuna and salmon as well.

Bad

1 stars

Just the worst.

A good tasty option!

4 stars

When I first saw these I was a little apprehensive but after trying one as some gluten-free loaves of bread are a bit dry and fall apart but this sandwich is actually really good. It tastes similar to the standard Chicken and Bacon Mayo sandwich which is great The fact that it's in the meal deal section amongst the other sandwiches and is clearly labelled on the packaging as gluten-free is a lifesaver when I need to grab something quick on my lunch break and don't have time to search the whole shop for the freeform aisle.

VERY DISAPPOINTING

1 stars

Extremely dry. The gluten free bread was ok and normally I find this a problem but it was the filing. Very fatty bacon and chicken so tough and dry. NO MAYONNAISE which clearly states is included. Really needs some salad in the sandwich and course mayonnaise.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here