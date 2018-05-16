Oumph! Sticky Smokehouse Oumph 280G

- Energy518kJ 123kcal6%
Product Description
- Fillets from soyaprotein with BBQ glaze.
- Oumph! - What?
- Oumph! is food from the plant kingdom.
- We believe in mouthwatering food. Food that's easy to cook. And in addition it's good for the environment *.
- These ribs style fillets are no exception - throw them on the barbeque, or let them sizzle in the pan!
- *Compared to other protein sources, plant protein is resource efficient and has lower climate impact. Oumph! is high in protein and a source to fibre and iron.
- Ribs style fillets
- Made from soya beans!
- Epic veggie eating for free range humans
- Vegan
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Soyaprotein, BBQ Sauce (Sugar Beet Syrup, Tomatoe Paste, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Tamari (Water, Soyabeans, Salt, Alcohol), Potato Starch, Burnt Sugar, Smoke Flavoring, Salt, Apple Juice Concentrate, Seasoning (Paprika, Garlic, Chipotle, Black Pepper, Lovage, Ginger)), Natural Flavour (Yeast Extract), Gelling Agent (Xanthan Gum), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or colder.Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. For the perfect result, thaw the fillets.
2. Pan fry in oil on medium heat for 3-4 minutes turning occasionally. Alternatively, heat in the oven at 180ºC for 10 minutes or toss them on the barbeque, ensuring that the grill is at least 15 - 20 cm above the charcoal. Turn several times during cooking.
3. Enjoy!
Produce of
Produced in Sweden
Name and address
- Food for Progress,
- Scandinavia AB,
- Box 154 - 595 22 Mjölby,
- Sweden.
Return to
- contact@foodforprogresss.com
- www.foodforprogress.com
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|518 kj / 123 kcal
|Fat
|1.4 g
|- of which saturates
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|10 g
|- of which sugars
|9 g
|Fibre
|5.1 g
|Protein
|15 g
|Salt
|1 g
|Iron
|3.3 mg 24*
|* Daily reference intake
|-
