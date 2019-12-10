By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Angry Orchard Rose Cider 330Ml

£ 2.00
£6.07/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Hard Cider Rosé
  • Angry Orchard Rosé Cider is made with rare, red flesh apples. Each apple is crisp, juicy and red to the core, adding an irresistible rosy blush and apple-forward taste with a refreshing dry finish.
  • Made with rare French red flesh apples
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate of Sweet Potato, Radish and Apple), Concentrate (Hibiscus and Apple), Natural Flavour (Apple and Elderflower), Potassium Metabisulphite (Sulphite)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Each apple is crisp, juicy and red to the core, adding an irresistible rosy blush and apple-forward taste with a refreshing dry finish

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

4.0% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before, see neck of bottle

Produce of

Produced in the USA

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Shepherd Neame,
  • 17 Court Street,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • England,

Importer address

  • Shepherd Neame,
  • 17 Court Street,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • England,
  • ME13 7AX.

Return to

  • Shepherd Neame,
  • 17 Court Street,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • England,
  • ME13 7AX.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

