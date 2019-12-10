Angry Orchard Rose Cider 330Ml
Product Description
- Hard Cider Rosé
- Angry Orchard Rosé Cider is made with rare, red flesh apples. Each apple is crisp, juicy and red to the core, adding an irresistible rosy blush and apple-forward taste with a refreshing dry finish.
- Made with rare French red flesh apples
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate of Sweet Potato, Radish and Apple), Concentrate (Hibiscus and Apple), Natural Flavour (Apple and Elderflower), Potassium Metabisulphite (Sulphite)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Each apple is crisp, juicy and red to the core, adding an irresistible rosy blush and apple-forward taste with a refreshing dry finish
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
4.0% vol
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before, see neck of bottle
Produce of
Produced in the USA
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Shepherd Neame,
- 17 Court Street,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- England,
Importer address
- Shepherd Neame,
- 17 Court Street,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- England,
- ME13 7AX.
Return to
- Shepherd Neame,
- 17 Court Street,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- England,
- ME13 7AX.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
