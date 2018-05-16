Deliciously Ella Spiced Spinach & Potato Cakes 240G

Product Description
- Spiced Spinach & Potato Cakes with coriander, lime and turmeric.
- Cook with us:
- Just add sides
- Plant-based deliciousness
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Potato (73%), Onion, Spinach (5%), Buckwheat Flour, Water, Coriander, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Red Chilli, Ground Cumin, Salt, Ground Smoked Paprika, Lime Juice, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cayenne Chilli Powder, Ground White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
Remove potato cakes from the cardboard tray and place on a lightly oiled baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 200°C (180°C fan, gas mark 6) and cook for 20-25 minutes.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
All appliances vary, these cooking instructions are a guide only. Make sure your potato cakes are piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion:
- Serve with garlicky tomatoes & roasted broccoli
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sachet. Recyclable
Name and address
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
Return to
- hello@deliciouslyella.com
- www.deliciouslyella.com
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g cake
|Energy
|576kJ
|461kJ
|-
|137kcal
|110kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24.8g
|19.8g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.9g
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.82g
|0.66g
Using Product Information
