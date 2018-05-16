By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deliciously Ella Spiced Spinach & Potato Cakes 240G

Deliciously Ella Spiced Spinach & Potato Cakes 240G
£ 3.00
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Spiced Spinach & Potato Cakes with coriander, lime and turmeric.
  • Cook with us:
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @deliciouslyella
  • Just add sides
  • Plant-based deliciousness
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (73%), Onion, Spinach (5%), Buckwheat Flour, Water, Coriander, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Red Chilli, Ground Cumin, Salt, Ground Smoked Paprika, Lime Juice, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cayenne Chilli Powder, Ground White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
Remove potato cakes from the cardboard tray and place on a lightly oiled baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 200°C (180°C fan, gas mark 6) and cook for 20-25 minutes.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
All appliances vary, these cooking instructions are a guide only. Make sure your potato cakes are piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion:
  • Serve with garlicky tomatoes & roasted broccoli

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com
  • www.deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g cake
Energy 576kJ461kJ
-137kcal110kcal
Fat 2.1g1.7g
of which saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate 24.8g19.8g
of which sugars1.6g1.3g
Fibre 2.4g1.9g
Protein 3.4g2.7g
Salt 0.82g0.66g

