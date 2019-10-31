Itsu Classic 14 Prawn Gyoza 210G

Is NOT 'prawn' gyoza
Stir fried in shallow oil. No taste or scent of prawn at all. Just buy the pork gyoza of the same brand or better yet, try the one's from Ajinomoto.
Gyoza Filling: Cabbage, Prawn (Penaeus Vannamei) (Crustacean) (21%), White Onion, Tapioca Starch, Chive, Spring Onion, Refined Soya Bean Oil, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Ginger Powder, Yeast, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Refined Soya Bean Oil, Salt, Wheat Gluten
Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 5 gyoza
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer [recommended]
Submerge gyoza in a saucepan of softly boiling water.
Simmer gently for 4 minutes.
Drain thoroughly & serve.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat pan with 2 teaspoons of oil on low/medium heat.
Cook gyoza for 8 minutes, turning regularly until golden brown.
Made in Vietnam
This pack contains 2-3 servings
210g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g of gyoza (unprepared)
|Serving (5 gyoza)
|Energy (kJ)
|758
|569
|Energy (kcal)
|180
|135
|Fat (g)
|5.2
|3.9
|of which saturates (g)
|0.9
|0.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|27
|20
|of which sugars (g)
|2.9
|2.2
|Fibre (g)
|1.9
|1.4
|Protein (g)
|5.5
|4.1
|Salt (g)
|0.86
|0.65
