Itsu Classic 14 Prawn Gyoza 210G

£ 3.50
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • Steamed Asian wheat parcels filled with prawns & vegetables.
  • For easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
  • Steamed Asian wheat parcels filled with prawn, chive and spring onion.
  • Quick & versatile, these restaurant-quality dumplings are easy to prepare & can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes... Little parcels of joy brimming with Asian flavours. Cook from frozen in just 4 mins.
  • 4 mins serves 2-3
  • Source of protein
  • No MSG
  • Pack size: 210g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling: Cabbage, Prawn (Penaeus Vannamei) (Crustacean) (21%), White Onion, Tapioca Starch, Chive, Spring Onion, Refined Soya Bean Oil, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Ginger Powder, Yeast, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Refined Soya Bean Oil, Salt, Wheat Gluten

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For 5 gyoza
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer [recommended]
Submerge gyoza in a saucepan of softly boiling water.
Simmer gently for 4 minutes.
Drain thoroughly & serve.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat pan with 2 teaspoons of oil on low/medium heat.
Cook gyoza for 8 minutes, turning regularly until golden brown.

Produce of

Made in Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestions
  • On their own [with a dipping sauce]
  • With stir-fries
  • With rice/noodles
  • In soup/broth

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,
  • UK.
  • itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of gyoza (unprepared)Serving (5 gyoza)
Energy (kJ)758569
Energy (kcal)180135
Fat (g)5.23.9
of which saturates (g)0.90.7
Carbohydrate (g)2720
of which sugars (g)2.92.2
Fibre (g)1.91.4
Protein (g)5.54.1
Salt (g)0.860.65
This pack contains 2-3 servings--

Is NOT 'prawn' gyoza

1 stars

Stir fried in shallow oil. No taste or scent of prawn at all. Just buy the pork gyoza of the same brand or better yet, try the one's from Ajinomoto.

