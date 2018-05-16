Tesco Plant Chef Jackfruit In Water 410G

- Energy87kJ 21kcal1%
- Fat0.3g<1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal
Product Description
- Jackfruit pieces in water.
- FIRM & TENDER Hand picked for a meaty texture to absorb any flavour of the dish
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Jackfruit, Water, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Storage
Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
210g
Net Contents
410g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a can (105g)
|Energy
|83kJ / 20kcal
|87kJ / 21kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|4.9g
|Protein
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
