Wicked Kitchen Spicy Smoky Dreamy Mac 80G

Too spicy. I couldn’t eat it.
Some like it hot!
"Spicy" is an understatement! This product is packed with Jalapeno Chilli and Cayenne Pepper which is fine if you like it extremely hot but I found it too much. If it didn't have so much chilli it would have been acceptable but unfortunately I couldn't eat it.
was absolutely fantastic. thoroughly enjoyed every mouthful. thank you
Unpleasant texture and flavour
When I ordered this online I hadn't realised that it's a dried food that you add hot water to, like instant noodles. After following the instructions it looked much more liquid than mac-and-cheese. I didn't like the flavour or texture and after 1 mouthful I put the rest in the bin.