Wicked Kitchen Spicy Smoky Dreamy Mac 80G

2.5(4)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Spicy Smoky Dreamy Mac 80G
£ 1.50
£18.75/kg
Per pot
  • Energy1312kJ 310kcal
    16%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 410kJ / 97kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta in a creamy smoky cheese flavour sauce with spring onions and jalapeños.
  • Suitable for vegans Macaroni in a dreamy cheezy style sauce with Jalapeños, red pepper & spring onions
  • Macaroni in a dreamy smooth sauce with jalapeños, red pepper & spring onions
  • Wicked lush!
  • Strength - medium - 2
  • Source of protein
  • Low in fat
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 80g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Pasta (50%) [Durum Wheat Semolina], Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Soya Protein, Coconut Milk Powder [Coconut Extract, Modified Starch], Dried Red Pepper, Sugar, Dried Spring Onion, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Spices [Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper], Dried Jalapeño Chilli, Dried Chive, Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Ground Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove lid and add boiling water to the fill line (approx. 240ml), stir and leave to stand for 5 minutes. Stir again and enjoy.
  • Important
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

Pot contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Warning
  • When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

Name and address

  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco are happy to refund or replace any Wicked Kitchen product that doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff or Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pack (320g)
Energy410kJ / 97kcal1312kJ / 310kcal
Fat1.1g3.6g
Saturates0.7g2.4g
Carbohydrate16.6g53.1g
Sugars1.9g6.0g
Fibre1.3g4.2g
Protein4.5g14.2g
Salt0.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 240ml of water.--

Safety information

Warning When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

4 Reviews

Too spicy. I couldn’t eat it.

2 stars

Too spicy. I couldn’t eat it.

Some like it hot!

2 stars

"Spicy" is an understatement! This product is packed with Jalapeno Chilli and Cayenne Pepper which is fine if you like it extremely hot but I found it too much. If it didn't have so much chilli it would have been acceptable but unfortunately I couldn't eat it.

was absolutely fantastic. thoroughly enjoyed every

5 stars

was absolutely fantastic. thoroughly enjoyed every mouthful. thank you

Unpleasant texture and flavour

1 stars

When I ordered this online I hadn't realised that it's a dried food that you add hot water to, like instant noodles. After following the instructions it looked much more liquid than mac-and-cheese. I didn't like the flavour or texture and after 1 mouthful I put the rest in the bin.

