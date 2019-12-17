Youngs Gastro Pastry Topped Fish Pie 375G

Top of pastry cooked but all layers underneath did
Top of pastry cooked but all layers underneath did not cook,Just a lot of very hard bits of fish under the pastry. Wouldn't even think of wasting money of this again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ
Pastry (33%) [Wheat flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1), Wheat Gluten), Margarine (Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Water], Alaska Pollock (Fish) (19%), Whole Milk, Broccoli (10%), Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Alaska Pollock [Alaska Pollock (Fish), Water, Salt, Colour, Curcumin], Chives, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], English Mustard Paste [Water, Mustard Flour, Sea Salt, Ground Turmeric, Ground Pimento], Salt, Concentrated Fish Stock [Fish, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Anchovy (Fish), Pepper Extract, Onion], White Pepper
Keep frozenStore at -18ºC or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Pastry Topped Fish Pie is best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
45 mins to oven bake in a conventional sized oven 200°C/Fan 200°C/ Gas Mark 6.
Pre-heat the oven. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place product on a baking tray in the centre / top shelf of the oven and cook for 45 minutes.
For extra crispy pastry brush the pastry with beaten egg before cooking.
Pack contains 2 servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
375g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each half pie oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|1019kJ
|1586kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|245kcal
|382kcal
|19%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|17.2g
|26.8g
|38%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|8.7g
|13.5g
|68%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|13.1g
|20.4g
|(of which sugars)
|2.1g
|3.2g
|4%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|4.5g
|Protein
|8.0g
|12.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|15%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
