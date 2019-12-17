By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Gastro Pastry Topped Fish Pie 375G
Each half pie oven baked contains
  • Energy1586kJ 382kcal
    19%
  • Fat26.8g
    38%
  • Saturates13.5g
    68%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ

Product Description

  • Pieces of Alaska Pollock in a cheddar cheese, smoked Alaska Pollock & chive sauce with Broccoli florets, topped with puff pastry
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Pieces of fish in a Mature Cheddar, smoked fish & chive sauce with broccoli florets, topped with puff pastry
  • Restaurant Quality Fish
  • Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
  • PF3220
  • Restaurant quality fish
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Pastry (33%) [Wheat flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1), Wheat Gluten), Margarine (Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Water], Alaska Pollock (Fish) (19%), Whole Milk, Broccoli (10%), Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Alaska Pollock [Alaska Pollock (Fish), Water, Salt, Colour, Curcumin], Chives, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], English Mustard Paste [Water, Mustard Flour, Sea Salt, Ground Turmeric, Ground Pimento], Salt, Concentrated Fish Stock [Fish, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Anchovy (Fish), Pepper Extract, Onion], White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18ºC or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Our Pastry Topped Fish Pie is best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
45 mins to oven bake in a conventional sized oven 200°C/Fan 200°C/ Gas Mark 6.
Pre-heat the oven. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place product on a baking tray in the centre / top shelf of the oven and cook for 45 minutes.
For extra crispy pastry brush the pastry with beaten egg before cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the Perfect Evening Meal
  • Try serving this Pastry Topped Fish Pie with baby carrots and minted petits pois.
  • Enjoy with a glass of well chilled Chardonnay

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach half pie oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy1019kJ1586kJ8400kJ
-245kcal382kcal19%2000kcal
Fat17.2g26.8g38%70g
(of which saturates)8.7g13.5g68%20g
Carbohydrate13.1g20.4g
(of which sugars)2.1g3.2g4%90g
Fibre2.9g4.5g
Protein8.0g12.5g
Salt0.6g0.9g15%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Top of pastry cooked but all layers underneath did

1 stars

Top of pastry cooked but all layers underneath did not cook,Just a lot of very hard bits of fish under the pastry. Wouldn't even think of wasting money of this again.

