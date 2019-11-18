Tesco Finest 6 Pork Black Pudding & Apple Sausages 400G

Best sausages I’ve tasted
I only buy Tesco finest sausages as they are the only ones I like. I like them all my these new pork, black pudding and apple and absolutely delicious. They are by far the best sausages I have ever tasted. They have also brought out another new one ‘pork, cheese and onion’ which is also very good. Tesco, you used to do winter warmer sausages which had a mustard seed sausage in them. Please consider bringing them back.
You will not be disappointed...
If like me you enjoy a ring of good quality black pudding and have great difficulty in finding it, this sausage is a first class compromise; or just want to try something that little bit different, this sausage is for you. Do not let the fact that it is fundamentally a 'sausage' put you off. The black pudding filling is very tasty, well seasoned, and the added apple helps to keep the filling moist and compact. I have prepared the sausage in several different ways; grilling, friing, oven. My preference is done in the oven. Give a pack a go, and I am sure you will not be disappointed.
Interesting, different flavour. But the skins were
Interesting, different flavour. But the skins were really thick - to the point where you had to extract the inner to eat it.