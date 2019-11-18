By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 6 Pork Black Pudding & Apple Sausages 400G

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
2 sausages
  • Energy1315kJ 316kcal
    16%
  • Fat23.7g
    34%
  • Saturates8.3g
    42%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1153kJ / 278kcal

Product Description

  • Pork blended with black pudding, Bramley apple and seasonings filled into natural pork casings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Made with prime cuts of British pork, Bury black pudding from Lancashire, Bramley apples and herbs. Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage products. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • British variant FOP: Made with prime cuts of British pork, Bury black pudding from Lancashire, Bramley apples and herbs. ODB variant FOP: Made with prime cuts of outdoor bred British pork, Bury black pudding from Lancashire, Bramley apples and herbs. BOP: Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage products. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Our sausages are made by a family-owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage products. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (69%), Gluten Free Black Pudding (9%) (Water, Rice, Modified starch, Dried Potato, Dried Pork Blood, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Onion, Salt, Mixed Herbs, White Pepper, Yeast Extract), Water, Bramley Apple (4.5%), Rice Flour, Onion, Dried Apple (1.5%), Salt, White Pepper, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Glyceryl Monostearate), Sage, Parsley, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Oregano, Marjoram, Nutmeg, Thyme, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract.

Filled into natural pork casing.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.
For best results, grill. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Grill
Instructions: Medium 16-18 mins.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using British pork

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (114g**)
Energy1153kJ / 278kcal1315kJ / 316kcal
Fat20.8g23.7g
Saturates7.3g8.3g
Carbohydrate6.8g7.8g
Sugars2.6g3.0g
Fibre1.0g1.1g
Protein15.3g17.4g
Salt1.3g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 341g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Best sausages I’ve tasted

5 stars

I only buy Tesco finest sausages as they are the only ones I like. I like them all my these new pork, black pudding and apple and absolutely delicious. They are by far the best sausages I have ever tasted. They have also brought out another new one ‘pork, cheese and onion’ which is also very good. Tesco, you used to do winter warmer sausages which had a mustard seed sausage in them. Please consider bringing them back.

You will not be disappointed...

5 stars

If like me you enjoy a ring of good quality black pudding and have great difficulty in finding it, this sausage is a first class compromise; or just want to try something that little bit different, this sausage is for you. Do not let the fact that it is fundamentally a 'sausage' put you off. The black pudding filling is very tasty, well seasoned, and the added apple helps to keep the filling moist and compact. I have prepared the sausage in several different ways; grilling, friing, oven. My preference is done in the oven. Give a pack a go, and I am sure you will not be disappointed.

Interesting, different flavour. But the skins were

3 stars

Interesting, different flavour. But the skins were really thick - to the point where you had to extract the inner to eat it.

