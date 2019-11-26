By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Linda Mccartney Vegetable Hoisin Duck Meal Kit 350G

3.5(5)Write a review
Linda Mccartney Vegetable Hoisin Duck Meal Kit 350G
£ 5.00
£14.29/kg
5 cooked vegetarian duck pancake rolls contain:
  • Energy1935kJ 460kcal
    23%
  • Fat14.5g
    21%
  • Saturates4.1g
    20%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt3.4g
    56%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (cooked as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • Vegetarian Hoisin Duck Meal Kit
  • A meal kit of seasoned, shredded vegetarian hoisin duck made with rehydrated textured soya and wheat protein with a sachet of hoisin sauce and 10 Chinese-style pancakes.
  • ''Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you.''
  • The McCartney Family
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
  • Deliciously easy
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 350g
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Vegetarian Shredded Hoisin Duck (57%) (Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (89%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Seasoning (Demerara Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Potato Starch, Soya Sauce Powder (Soya and Wheat), Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Garlic Powder, Spices (Ginger, Fennel, Black Pepper, Aniseed, Cinnamon, Clove), Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Paprika Extract), Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Extract], Chinese-Style Pancakes (29%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Hoisin Sauce (14%) [Water, Soft Brown Sugar, Miso Paste (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Light Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Salt, Chilli Purée, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid; Cassia, Fennel, Ginger, Star Anise, Clove]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted without affecting the quality or safety of the product; do not freeze. Once opened, consume on the same day and always within the use by date.For use by date see end of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are the whole pack. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove all packaging, apart from the pancakes which are microwaved in their wrapper.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Vegetarian Duck: Place 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan or wok and cook over a medium heat until oil is hot but not smoking. Add the vegetarian duck and stir fry. After 1 minute, add 50ml of water and continue to cook for 4 to 5 minutes stirring occasionally. Whilst the vegetarian duck is cooking, microwave the pancakes.

Preparation and Usage

  • Hoisin Sauce: Not suitable for heating.
  • To Serve: Divide the vegetarian duck between the pancakes, add the sauce and enjoy.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Return to

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(cooked as per instructions) per 100g(cooked as per instructions) per 5 rolls*
Energy kJ10101935
Energy kcal240460
Fat 7.6g14.5g
(of which saturates)2.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate 26.3g50.3g
(of which sugars)5.5g10.6g
Fibre 3.9g7.4g
Protein 14.8g28.4g
Salt 1.8g3.4g
*1 roll contains 1 pancake, approximately 1/10 of the vegetarian duck (cooked in water and oil) and a drizzle of sauce--
Pack contains 2 servings--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Really lovely

5 stars

Loved it definitely buying it again!

Amazing

5 stars

Absolutely amazing, I wouldnt have known it wasnt duck. Will be buying again definitely

Great for a change!

4 stars

Had to buy cucumber and spring onions so its not a cheap meal but was nice for a change and was so easy to make. I would definitely buy again but Tesco seem to have stopped stocking it!

Salty!

2 stars

What a shame - I've tried the McCartney hoisin duck on its own and it was ok. But this doesn't taste as good and the texture wasn't great either. Also incredibly salty - not sure if it was the "duck" or the sauce, but I drank about 2 pints of water after a couple of pancakes.

Buy something else

2 stars

A complete rip off. The kit only contains the duck and pancakes and a very watery hoisin which was inedible. Just buy a bag of shredded duck from the same range and buy the extras yourself.

