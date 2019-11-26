Linda Mccartney Vegetable Hoisin Duck Meal Kit 350G

Really lovely
Loved it definitely buying it again!
Amazing
Absolutely amazing, I wouldnt have known it wasnt duck. Will be buying again definitely
Great for a change!
Had to buy cucumber and spring onions so its not a cheap meal but was nice for a change and was so easy to make. I would definitely buy again but Tesco seem to have stopped stocking it!
Salty!
What a shame - I've tried the McCartney hoisin duck on its own and it was ok. But this doesn't taste as good and the texture wasn't great either. Also incredibly salty - not sure if it was the "duck" or the sauce, but I drank about 2 pints of water after a couple of pancakes.
Buy something else
A complete rip off. The kit only contains the duck and pancakes and a very watery hoisin which was inedible. Just buy a bag of shredded duck from the same range and buy the extras yourself.