Tesco Sriracha Almonds 100G

Tesco Sriracha Almonds 100G
£ 1.50
£1.50/100g
1/4 of a bag
  • Energy633kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2531kJ / 612kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted almonds with a sriracha flavour seasoning.
  • SPICY CRUNCH Specially selected for size with a frim, spicy crunch
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Specially selected for size with a firm, spicy crunch
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds (89%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Flavouring, Spices [Paprika, Chilli], Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a bag (25g)
Energy2531kJ / 612kcal633kJ / 153kcal
Fat51.1g12.8g
Saturates3.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate7.4g1.9g
Sugars6.0g1.5g
Fibre9.5g2.4g
Protein25.8g6.5g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Gosh these are tasty!

5 stars

These are really really tasty! Quite spicy but it's not too much. I hope they keep stocking these after xmas and repackage them so i can buy them all year. I'm going to stock up just in case

