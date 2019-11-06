Tesco Sriracha Almonds 100G

Gosh these are tasty!
These are really really tasty! Quite spicy but it's not too much. I hope they keep stocking these after xmas and repackage them so i can buy them all year. I'm going to stock up just in case
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2531kJ / 612kcal
INGREDIENTS: Almonds (89%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Flavouring, Spices [Paprika, Chilli], Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).
Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Pack contains 4 servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a bag (25g)
|Energy
|2531kJ / 612kcal
|633kJ / 153kcal
|Fat
|51.1g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|6.0g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|9.5g
|2.4g
|Protein
|25.8g
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
