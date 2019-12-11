By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bisto Best Pork Gravy 250G

Bisto Best Pork Gravy 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Per 50ml portion as prepared contains
  • Energy59kJ 14kcal
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1487kJ/354kcal

Product Description

  • Pork Gravy Granules
  • With real meat juices
  • With a rich flavour
  • Foiled in freshness
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotides), Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Pork Powder (1%), Pork Broth Powder, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Sugar, Chicken Fat, Smoke Flavouring, Spice, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Wheat (Gluten)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply...
  • Put 4 heaped teaspoons of Bisto Best into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stirring all the time. Add more or less Bisto Best to taste.

Number of uses

This jar makes approximately 63 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems, please keep the packaging and phone
  • UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri (9:00am - 5:00pm)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as sold:Per 50ml portion as prepared:
Energy 1487kJ/354kcal59kJ/14kcal
Fat 5.0g<0.5g
of which Saturates 0.9g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 70.3g2.8g
of which Sugars 3.6g<0.5g
Fibre 1.4g<0.5g
Protein 5.6g<0.5g
Salt 11.5g0.45g
This jar makes approximately 63 portions--

