Baileys Salted Caramel Cupcakes 9 Pack

Baileys Salted Caramel Cupcakes 9 Pack
£ 4.00
£0.44/each

Product Description

  • Baileys Salted Caramel Cupcakes - Chocolate sponge topped with Baileys flavour frosting and a caramel drizzle.
  • This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys responsibly.
  • Get the facts. Be Drinkaware
  • Visit drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • 9 Tempting little chocolate cupcakes with a Baileys flavour frosting and caramel drizzle
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • H.V.O. free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cream (Milk), Colour (Caustic Sulphite Caramel), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Golden Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Milk Protein, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium Citrate), Baileys Flavour Frosting 40%

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat.

Number of uses

This pack provides approx 9 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Warning! This product is not suitable for children.

Name and address

  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents

9 x Cupcakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per Cupcake
Energy 2200kJ526kJ
-527kcal126kcal
Fat 31.3g7.5g
of which saturates 9.9g2.4g
Carbohydrate 57.3g13.7g
of which sugars 39.9g9.6g
Protein 3.3g0.8g
Salt 0.65g0.16g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning! This product is not suitable for children.

