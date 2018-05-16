Baileys Salted Caramel Cupcakes 9 Pack

Product Description
- Baileys Salted Caramel Cupcakes - Chocolate sponge topped with Baileys flavour frosting and a caramel drizzle.
- This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys responsibly.
- Get the facts. Be Drinkaware
- Visit drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
- 9 Tempting little chocolate cupcakes with a Baileys flavour frosting and caramel drizzle
- No artificial colours or flavours
- H.V.O. free
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cream (Milk), Colour (Caustic Sulphite Caramel), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Golden Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Milk Protein, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium Citrate), Baileys Flavour Frosting 40%
Allergy Information
- Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat.
Number of uses
This pack provides approx 9 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Warning! This product is not suitable for children.
Name and address
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- South Lanarkshire,
- ML3 0DW.
Return to
- When writing please quote the best before details.
- enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
9 x Cupcakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per Cupcake
|Energy
|2200kJ
|526kJ
|-
|527kcal
|126kcal
|Fat
|31.3g
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|9.9g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|57.3g
|13.7g
|of which sugars
|39.9g
|9.6g
|Protein
|3.3g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.65g
|0.16g
Safety information
