Kit Kat Chunky 4 X 40G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2119kJ
Product Description
- Four bars of crispy wafer fingers covered with thick milk chocolate (68%).
- Cocoa Plan®
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate.
- The Nestle Cocoa Plan® works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Learn more: www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Have a break, have a KitKat®
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryBest Before End: see coding panel or under fin seal.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Net Contents
4 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2119kJ
|847kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|506kcal
|202kcal
|2000kcal
|10%
|Fat
|25.1g
|10.0g
|70g
|14%
|of which: saturates
|13.8g
|5.5g
|20g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|61.7g
|24.7g
|260g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|50.1g
|20.0g
|90g
|22%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.9g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.9g
|2.8g
|50g
|6%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.09g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
