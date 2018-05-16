By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kit Kat Chunky 4 X 40G

Kit Kat Chunky 4 X 40G
£ 1.50
£0.94/100g
Each bar contains
  • Energy847kJ 202kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars20.0g
    22%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2119kJ

Product Description

  • Four bars of crispy wafer fingers covered with thick milk chocolate (68%).
  • Cocoa Plan®
  • Supporting farmers for better chocolate.
  • The Nestle Cocoa Plan® works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Learn more: www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Have a break, have a KitKat®
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Tree Nuts

Storage

Store cool and dryBest Before End: see coding panel or under fin seal.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  Contact us Free
  www.nestle.co.uk
  UK: 0800 604 604,
  PO Box 203,
  York,
  YO91 1XY.
  ROI: 00800 6378 5385,
  Nestlé Ireland,
  3030 Lake Drive,
  Citywest Business Campus,
  Dublin 24.

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer barReference Intake*%RI*
Energy2119kJ847kJ8400kJ
-506kcal202kcal2000kcal10%
Fat25.1g10.0g70g14%
of which: saturates13.8g5.5g20g28%
Carbohydrate61.7g24.7g260g10%
of which: sugars50.1g20.0g90g22%
Fibre2.3g0.9g--
Protein6.9g2.8g50g6%
Salt0.22g0.09g6g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

