By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Flourish Intimate Moisturiser 42.5G

5(1)Write a review
Flourish Intimate Moisturiser 42.5G
£ 9.95
£23.42/100g

Product Description

  • Flourish Intimate Mst 42.5g
  • Specially formulated with glycerin and chamomile extract to help moisturise and soothe your intimate area.
  • Specially formulated for the menopause
  • Gynaecologically tested
  • Helps reduce the feeling of dryness
  • Provides all day comfort
  • Fast absorbing formula
  • Fragrance free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 42.5G

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetyl Alcohol, Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Panthenol, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Bisabolol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Trifolium Pratense (Clover) Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Pantolactone, Benzyl Alcohol, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Citric Acid

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Apply externally to your intimate area, as often as needed. For best results, use daily.

Warnings

  • CAUTION
  • AVOID EYES, MOUTH, DAMAGED OR SUNBURNT SKIN. IF YOU GET IN YOUR EYES PLEASE RINSE WITH CLEAN WATER. FOR EXTERNAL VAGINAL USE ONLY.

Name and address

  • DDD Limited,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • DDD Limited,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.
  • Careline: 0800 085 3462

Net Contents

42.5g

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION AVOID EYES, MOUTH, DAMAGED OR SUNBURNT SKIN. IF YOU GET IN YOUR EYES PLEASE RINSE WITH CLEAN WATER. FOR EXTERNAL VAGINAL USE ONLY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Worth a try.

5 stars

Really good quality moisturiser, reassuring when using. Always been worried about what to use and good to see this type of product out there.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here