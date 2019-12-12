By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Wrap It Fragrant Thai 30G

Schwartz Wrap It Fragrant Thai 30G
£ 1.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • A fragrant recipe mix with coconut, ginger and chilli for creating flavoursome Thai style wraps.
  • 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe mix

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Perfect for chicken
  • Ready in 20 minutes
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Garlic, Coriander Seed, Dried Onion, Ginger (3.5%), Dried Chillies (3%), Cumin, Turmeric, Cardamom), Modified Starch, Salt, Coconut Milk Powder (11%) (Coconut Extract, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein), Sugar, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Natural Flavouring, Natural Lime Flavouring, Coriander Leaves, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Lemongrass Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Load your wraps with extra flavour...
  • Great served with Thai sweet chilli sauce, shredded lettuce and lime wedges.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1411kJ1752kJ21%
-336kcal419kcal
Fat 10.5g10.2g15%
of which saturates 6.7g3.3g16%
Carbohydrates47.6g45.3g17%
of which sugars 13.6g7.6g9%
Fibre 8.8g3.5g-
Protein 8.4g35.4g71%
Salt 13.90g1.83g30%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

