Simply Cook Vietnamese Pork Cooking Kit 85G

Product Description
- Vietnamese Pork Cooking Kit
- “Easy to cook, quick and really tasty! Authentic exotic flavour”
- Flynn
- “So tasty and flavoursome. Always have one of these in the cupboard”
- Penelope
- Discover the taste of Vietnam with...
- 3 Flavours Pots
- Vietnamese Beef Stock
- Thit Kho Paste
- Chilli Garlic Paste
- Just add fresh ingredients, Picked by you
- Simple & speedy ready in 20 minutes
- The proof is in the making. Use our chef made recipes and flavour pots to make quick and tasty restaurant quality meals, ready in 20 minutes.
- Ready in 20 minutes
- Heat rating - 1/3
- Approx 125 cals per half recipe kit
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Vietnamese Beef Stock: Beef Stock, Salt, Onion Juice, Soy Sauce (Water, Soy Beans, Wheat, Salt), Dried Garlic, White Wine, Sugar, Ginger Puree, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper., Thit Kho Paste: Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Water, Salt, Thai Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract, Salt, Sugar), Garlic Puree, Concentrated Onion Juice, Coconut Milk Powder (Coconut Milk Powder, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate (Milk)), Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Chilli Flakes, Ground Galangal, Spring Onions, Coriander Leaf, Black Pepper, Chilli Garlic Sauce: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Water, Dried Garlic, Lime Juice, Soy Sauce (Water, Soy Beans, Wheat, Salt), Cornflour, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Cayenne, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shopping List
- (serves 2*)
- 140g Jasmine Rice
- 350g Pork Tenderloin Fillet cut into cubes
- 3 Shallots finely chopped
- 2 tbsp Brown Sugar
- 5 Spring Onions finely sliced
- Optional
- 150g Mangetout sliced
- 1 Lime
- From your Cupboard
- Vegetable Oil
- *For 3-4 servings just add more fresh ingredients.
- 1. Cook the Rice
- Pour 300ml boiling water into a lidded pot, then stir in the Vietnamese Beef Stock and add the rice. Cover and simmer over low heat for 10-12 mins, then keep aside.
- 2. Fry the Pork
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat and fry the pork for 2-3 mins, or until golden and just cooked through. Remove and set aside.
- Fry the mangetout (if using) in the same pan for 2 mins, then remove and put with the pork.
- 3. Make the Sauce
- Add a little more oil and fry the shallots for 3 mins over medium-low heat.
- Sprinkle in the sugar and leave it to gently melt for 2 mins. It should start to bubble.
- Add the Thit Kho Paste with 50ml of water to the pan and cook for 2 mins over medium heat to help thicken the sauce.
- Return the pork and veg to the pan and cook for 1 more minute to glaze the pork in the sauce.
- Serve!
- Stir the Chilli Garlic Sauce and spring onions into the pan, then serve the pork over rice with a squeeze of lime (if using).
- Enjoy
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per half kit
|Energy
|1235kJ
|525kJ
|-
|294kcal
|125kcal
|Fat
|11.6g
|4.95g
|of which Saturates
|1.7g
|0.75g
|Carbohydrate
|33.7g
|14.35g
|of which Sugars
|29.3g
|12.45g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.55g
|Protein
|13.7g
|5.85g
|Salt
|8.7g
|3.7g
