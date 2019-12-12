Tesco Free From Cheese Flavored Balls 150G

Gorgeous!!
I thought these were lovely, I usually but the eat real cheese puffs but I think these are just as good and for nearly half the price. I was a bit out off by negative reviews but I'm glad I tried them for myself. Just wish they made them all year not just at Christmas. Try them yourself, I'm glad I did.
they had a really weird sour flavour tbh
Yummy
These are lush! Couldn't put the bag down once they were open. Just ordered 2 more. Yum!
Never again!
I love crisps. They’re my snack of choice. But these are awful. I normally love cheese balls but these were vile.
Less garlic please
Shake bag before you eat... only downfall is they taste too garlicky and less cheesy
Awful artificial flavour
Such an artificial cheese taste, nice texture, awful flavour!! It’s a shame because I miss cheese ball since going plant based! Won’t be buying these again.
Not like cheese at all...
These have a very strange taste, almost cheesy but not quite, fairly unpleasant!! The cheese nachos are much better!
Omg the worst! Don’t buy they taste like rotten feet! The onion ring crisps are amazing. Honestly worst crisps I’ve ever tasted!!!