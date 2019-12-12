By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Cheese Flavored Balls 150G

2.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Free From Cheese Flavored Balls 150G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy515kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2060kJ / 492kcal

Product Description

  • Milk free cheese flavour maize and potato snacks.
  • A classic snack, packed with flavour and baked for a light crunch.
  • Milk free cheese flavour maize and potato snacks
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acid (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

8 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous!!

5 stars

I thought these were lovely, I usually but the eat real cheese puffs but I think these are just as good and for nearly half the price. I was a bit out off by negative reviews but I'm glad I tried them for myself. Just wish they made them all year not just at Christmas. Try them yourself, I'm glad I did.

they had a really weird sour flavour tbh

2 stars

they had a really weird sour flavour tbh

Yummy

5 stars

These are lush! Couldn't put the bag down once they were open. Just ordered 2 more. Yum!

Never again!

1 stars

I love crisps. They’re my snack of choice. But these are awful. I normally love cheese balls but these were vile.

Less garlic please

3 stars

Shake bag before you eat... only downfall is they taste too garlicky and less cheesy

Awful artificial flavour

1 stars

Such an artificial cheese taste, nice texture, awful flavour!! It’s a shame because I miss cheese ball since going plant based! Won’t be buying these again.

Not like cheese at all...

2 stars

These have a very strange taste, almost cheesy but not quite, fairly unpleasant!! The cheese nachos are much better!

Omg the worst! Don’t buy they taste like rotten fe

1 stars

Omg the worst! Don’t buy they taste like rotten feet! The onion ring crisps are amazing. Honestly worst crisps I’ve ever tasted!!!

