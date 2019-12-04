Mccain Home Chips 400G

- Energy1138kJ 271kcal14%
Product Description
- Home Chips Straight
- For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
- McCain Home Chips coated potato chips are crispy, golden and simply delicious. Their unique crunchy coating gives them a really scrumptious taste. Enjoy!
- Crispy, fluffy perfection
- British potatoes
- Cooks in 22 mins
- Prepared with sunflower oil
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Potato (90%), Batter (Flour (Wheat (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) Rice, Broad Bean), Dextrin, Starch (Wheat, Potato, Maize), Vegetable Oil (Shea, Coconut), Vegetable Fibre, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sunflower Oil (5%), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0°C to +5°CDo not consume after the use by date Not suitable for home freezing
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 400g of McCain Home Chips. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly. To get the best results cook from chilled, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.
Do not place the bag in the oven.
Spread a single layer of chips onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 22 - 24 minutes, turning every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Caution: Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 oven baked servings
Name and address
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Freepost NEA 11518,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3BR.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|910
|kcal
|217
|Fat
|7.9g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|31g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|Protein
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.26g
