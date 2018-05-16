Haribo Starmix Megabox 800G

Product Description
- Fruit Flavour, Cola Flavour and Sweet Foam Gums
- Perfect for Trick or Treating, this Bumper Box contains 50 mini bags of Starmix - bursting with iconic favourites such as HARIBO Heart Throbs, Eggs, Cola Bottles, Rings and Bears.
- Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of HARIBO!
- Trick or treat
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Gelatine, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Safflower, Spirulina, Apple, Elderberry, Blackcurrant, Orange, Kiwi, Lemon, Mango, Passion Fruit, Aronia, Grape, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Elderberry Extract, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax
Storage
Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end ...(see print).
Number of uses
Package contains approx. 32 portions; package contains approx. 50 packs
Name and address
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
- 2nd Floor,
- 15 Earl Street,
- Dundalk,
- Co. Louth,
- IRE.
Net Contents
50 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per portion (25 g)
|Energy:
|1 452 kJ/342 kcal
|4 %
|Fat:
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates:
|0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate:
|77 g
|7 %
|of which sugars:
|47 g
|13 %
|Protein:
|6.6 g
|3 %
|Salt:
|0.03 g
|<1 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
