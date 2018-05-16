By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formulaheel Repair Stick 25G

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formulaheel Repair Stick 25G

£ 4.95

£19.80/100g
£ 4.95
£19.80/100g

Product Description

  • Cocoa Butter Formula Heel Repair
  • Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula® Heel Repair is specially formulated to soften and smooth dry, cracked or callused heels and feet. It contains pure Cocoa Butter, Vitamin E, Shea Butter and Peppermint Oil in a convenient, no-mess stick applicator. The addition of peppermint oil revitalizes sore, tired feet.
  • Palmer's is against animal testing.
  • Palmer's does not manufacture store brands.
  • With vitamin E
  • Softens & smoothes dry, cracked heels and feet
  • With peppermint oil
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Microcrystalline Wax (Cera Microcristallina), Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Dimethicone, Fragrance (Parfum), Tocopheryl Acetate, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Menthol, Isopropyl Myristate, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Beta Carotene (CI 40800), Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply liberally to heels and feet paying special attention to rough, dry areas. Use as often as needed.

Name and address

  • E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.

Return to

  • E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.
  • www.palmers.com

Net Contents

25g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

