Oreo Cheesecake 425G
£ 3.50
£0.82/100g

Product Description

  • Baked Vanilla Cheesecake on a Dark Chocolate Flavoured Biscuit and Oreo Crumb Base, Topped with Oreo Pieces.
  • Vegetarian
  • Halal Certification Europe
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Single Cream (Milk), Oreo Crumb (16%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6.5%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents: Potassium Carbonates (E501), Ammonium Carbonates (E503), Sodium Carbonates (E500), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Skimmed Milk, Full Fat Soft Cheese (11%) (Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Milk Solids, Salt, Cornflour, Lactic Culture (Milk), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate (E202)), Biscuit Crumb (11%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate (E500), Salt), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Whole Egg, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Flavouring, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (E471) (from Vegetable Origin), Starter Culture (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Tree Nut (Almond, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio and Hazelnut) and Peanut

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. Once defrosted keep at +5°C and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once thawed!

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions: For best results, remove all packaging whilst product is frozen. Place on a serving tray or plate and defrost covered in a refrigerator for approximately 4-5 hours.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 6

Name and address

  • Vittles Foods Ltd,
  • 62 Boston Road,
  • Beaumont Leys,
  • Leicester,
  • UK,
  • LE4 1AW.

Return to

  • If you have any comments about our cake, please contact hello@vittlescakes.co.uk quoting the information in the Best Before Box.
  • Vittles Foods Ltd,
  • 62 Boston Road,
  • Beaumont Leys,
  • Leicester,
  • UK,
  • LE4 1AW.
  • Please visit www.vittlescakes.co.uk

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 71g Serving
Energy (kj)1481 1052
Energy (kcal)355 252
Fat (g)20.3 14.4
of which saturates (g)8.4 5.9
Carbohydrates (g)35.3 25.0
of which sugars (g)21.1 14.9
Protein (g)6.1 4.3
Salt (g)0.460.32
Sodium (mg)184 131

