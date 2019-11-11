Oreo Cheesecake 425G

lovely
very nice enjoyed by all good simple dessert
Single Cream (Milk), Oreo Crumb (16%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6.5%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents: Potassium Carbonates (E501), Ammonium Carbonates (E503), Sodium Carbonates (E500), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Skimmed Milk, Full Fat Soft Cheese (11%) (Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Milk Solids, Salt, Cornflour, Lactic Culture (Milk), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate (E202)), Biscuit Crumb (11%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate (E500), Salt), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Whole Egg, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Flavouring, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (E471) (from Vegetable Origin), Starter Culture (Milk)
Keep frozen -18°C. Once defrosted keep at +5°C and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once thawed!
Made in the United Kingdom
Servings per pack: 6
425g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 71g Serving
|Energy (kj)
|1481
|1052
|Energy (kcal)
|355
|252
|Fat (g)
|20.3
|14.4
|of which saturates (g)
|8.4
|5.9
|Carbohydrates (g)
|35.3
|25.0
|of which sugars (g)
|21.1
|14.9
|Protein (g)
|6.1
|4.3
|Salt (g)
|0.46
|0.32
|Sodium (mg)
|184
|131
