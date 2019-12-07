By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Mini Panettone 100G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Classic Mini Panettone 100G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Mini Classic Fruited Panettone
  • Energy1486kJ 354kcal
    18%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates8.6g
    43%
  • Sugars19.8g
    22%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1486kJ / 354kcal

Product Description

  • Leavened baked cake with sultanas and candied orange peel.
  • A taste of Italy. Packed with sultanas and candied citrus peels for a soft and buttery treat.
  • A taste of Italy
  • Packed with sultanas and candied citrus peels for a soft and buttery treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Egg, Butter (Milk), Sultanas (10%), Milk, Sugar, Candied Orange Peel (6%)[Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar], Fermented Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Yeast, Flavouring, Cocoa Butter.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gMini Classic Fruited Panettone (100g)
Energy1486kJ / 354kcal1486kJ / 354kcal
Fat13.0g13.0g
Saturates8.6g8.6g
Carbohydrate49.7g49.7g
Sugars19.8g19.8g
Fibre2.0g2.0g
Protein8.4g8.4g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

tasteless

1 stars

was dry and tasteless.

