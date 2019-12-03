Wicked Kitchen Garlic Potato Mash 450G

Used this to make a vegan lentil cottage pie and i
Used this to make a vegan lentil cottage pie and it was delicious. So good to have a vegan ready made mash!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 434kJ / 103kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sweet Potato (23%), Oat Drink Alternative to Milk [Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Ergocalciferol, Riboflavin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Water, Lemon Juice, Thyme, Colour (Carotenes), Black Pepper, Garlic Powder.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs/ 5mins
Heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid and stir, recover and heat for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
2 Servings
Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
450g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (205g**)
|Energy
|434kJ / 103kcal
|890kJ / 212kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|16.0g
|32.7g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|4.6g
|Protein
|1.7g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 409g.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019