Wicked Kitchen Garlic Potato Mash 450G

Wicked Kitchen Garlic Potato Mash 450G
½ of a pack
Product Description

  • Sweet potato, potato and oat drink alternative to milk mixed with garlic and thyme.
  • Wicked fluffy blend of white and sweet potato, mashed with herbed vegan spread.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sweet Potato (23%), Oat Drink Alternative to Milk [Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Ergocalciferol, Riboflavin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Water, Lemon Juice, Thyme, Colour (Carotenes), Black Pepper, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs/ 5mins
Heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid and stir, recover and heat for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (205g**)
Energy434kJ / 103kcal890kJ / 212kcal
Fat3.1g6.4g
Saturates1.1g2.3g
Carbohydrate16.0g32.7g
Sugars3.2g6.5g
Fibre2.2g4.6g
Protein1.7g3.5g
Salt0.6g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 409g.--

Used this to make a vegan lentil cottage pie and i

5 stars

Used this to make a vegan lentil cottage pie and it was delicious. So good to have a vegan ready made mash!

