By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 12 Chicks In Blankets 222G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 12 Chicks In Blankets 222G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£9.01/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

New

2 chicks in blankets
  • Energy224kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 772kJ / 185kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water.
  • BRITISH CHICKEN Chicken sausage, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon
  • BRITISH CHICKEN Chicken sausage, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon
  • Pack size: 222g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Cocktail Sausages (68%) [Chicken Thigh, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Sugar, Durum Wheat Semolina, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Sage, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary, Thyme, Pimento], Smoked Bacon (32%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)].

Filled into pork collagen casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 20 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using chicken from the U.K., Made using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

222g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 chicks in blankets (29g**)
Energy772kJ / 185kcal224kJ / 54kcal
Fat9.5g2.8g
Saturates2.9g0.8g
Carbohydrate4.6g1.3g
Sugars2.3g0.7g
Fibre1.4g0.4g
Protein19.4g5.6g
Salt2.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 222g typically weighs 174g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 50 Sausage Rolls 800G

£ 1.25
£0.16/100g

Tesco Finest 10 Pigs In Blankets 210G

£ 2.50
£1.20/100g

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Tesco 12 British Pigs In Blankets 222G

£ 2.00
£9.01/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here