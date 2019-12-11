Loyd Grossman Pancetta & Garlic Carbonara Pasta Sauce 275G
- Energy805kJ 195kcal10%
- Fat16.8g24%
- Saturates5.9g30%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt1.01g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583kJ
Product Description
- Carbonara sauce with pancetta, cream and smoked garlic.
- For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk
- "To share my passion for Italian food, I use only the finest quality ingredients to give you my best ever, Signature range of sauces."
- Just add pasta
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 275g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Diced Pancetta (7%) (Pork, Salt, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Dextrose, Fructose, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Double Cream (6%) (Milk), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (4%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Smoked Garlic Purée (1%), Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Egg Yolk Powder, Yeast Extract, Ground Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Salt, Ground Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- May also contain Mustard, Soya and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Vibrant Flavour in 3 Easy Steps
- 1 Simply cook 125g (dry) of your favourite pasta and drain.
- 2 Heat the sauce gently in a saucepan stirring often.
- 3 Add your cooked pasta to the hot sauce, for a delicious meal. Serves 2.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Add a finishing touch:
- Sprinkle oregano leaves & cracked black pepper over the top of your cooked pasta dish.
- Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.
Number of uses
This pouch contains approx. 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- If you have any problems with my sauce please keep this pouch and contact the address below or phone 0800 389 8548 ( ROI - 1800 93 2814).
- Freepost Premier Foods Consume Relations
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/2 pouch (138g) portion
|Energy
|583kJ
|805kJ
|141kcal
|195kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|16.8g
|Of which Saturates
|4.3g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|6.1g
|Of which Sugars
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.3g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.73g
|1.01g
|This pouch contains approx. 2 portions
|-
|-
