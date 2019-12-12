Tesco Smash Reindeer Nose Chocolate Cheesecake 510G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1843kJ / 442kcal
Product Description
- Baked chocolate cheesecake on a digestive biscuit crumb, topped with chocolate frosting and chocolate decorations.
- Surprise stars Baked chocolate cheesecake on a digestive base with edible decorations
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 510g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (10%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Evaporated Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Demerara Sugar, White Chocolate Stars [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Cocoa Butter, Cornflour, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Milk Sugar, Salt, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Colours (Iron Oxide, Paprika Extract, Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Safflower Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- 1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.
- 2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.
- 3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.
- 4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.
- Defrost thoroughly for minimum of 12 hours in the fridge.
- Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled
510g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cheesecake (85g)
|Energy
|1843kJ / 442kcal
|1567kJ / 376kcal
|Fat
|27.9g
|23.7g
|Saturates
|14.1g
|12.0g
|Carbohydrate
|42.3g
|35.9g
|Sugars
|25.7g
|21.8g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.7g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
