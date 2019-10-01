Tesco Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts 225G
Offer
- Energy751kJ 181kcal9%
- Fat13.9g20%
- Saturates6.1g31%
- Sugars8.1g9%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2503kJ / 604kcal
Product Description
- Dark chocolate coated Brazil nuts.
- Creamy Brazil nuts in rich Belgian dark chocolate.
- Creamy Brazil nuts in rich Belgian dark chocolate.
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (60%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Brazil Nut (39%), Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac).
Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 52% minimum.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country
Number of uses
approx. 7 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
225g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2503kJ / 604kcal
|751kJ / 181kcal
|Fat
|46.3g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|20.4g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|32.2g
|9.7g
|Sugars
|27.0g
|8.1g
|Fibre
|7.8g
|2.3g
|Protein
|10.6g
|3.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019