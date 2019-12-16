Tesco Finest Black Truffle Prosciutto Crudo 85G
Offer
- Energy281kJ 67kcal3%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1003kJ / 240kcal
Product Description
- Dry cured ham with Truffle
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Layered with black truffle, matured for at least 12 months. Matured on Northern Italy.
- Layered with black truffle, matured for at least 12 months. Matured on Northern Italy. This perfectly seasoned Prosciutto Crudo is traditionally dry cured by an Italian family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. Our pork legs are carefully layered with Italian black truffle, giving the rich flavour of truffle in every slice
- Knowledge & expertise spanning 8 generations since 1812
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Layered with black truffle matured for at least 12 months matured in Northern Italy
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Truffle (2%), Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).
Storage
Keep refrigerated . Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy using pork from the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Take out of the fridge 15 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (28g)
|Energy
|1003kJ / 240kcal
|281kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|28.0g
|7.8g
|Salt
|5.0g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019