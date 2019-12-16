By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Black Truffle Prosciutto Crudo 85G

Tesco Finest Black Truffle Prosciutto Crudo 85G
£ 2.50
£2.95/100g

2 slices
  Energy281kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1003kJ / 240kcal

Product Description

  • Dry cured ham with Truffle
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Layered with black truffle, matured for at least 12 months. Matured on Northern Italy.
  This perfectly seasoned Prosciutto Crudo is traditionally dry cured by an Italian family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. Our pork legs are carefully layered with Italian black truffle, giving the rich flavour of truffle in every slice
  • Knowledge & expertise spanning 8 generations since 1812
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Layered with black truffle matured for at least 12 months matured in Northern Italy
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Truffle (2%), Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated . Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Take out of the fridge 15 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (28g)
Energy1003kJ / 240kcal281kJ / 67kcal
Fat14.0g3.9g
Saturates5.6g1.6g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein28.0g7.8g
Salt5.0g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

