Airwick Fresh Matic Refill Mulled Wine 250Ml

1(1)Write a review
Airwick Fresh Matic Refill Mulled Wine 250Ml
£ 3.00
£12.00/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Freshmatic Mulled Wine Fragrance.
  • Mulled Wine. A Holiday classic, bursting with aromas of warm wine and sweet berries blended with the rich spiciness of cinnamon cloves. Perfect for creating a warm, welcoming ambience for those cold winter nights.
  • Continuous freshness lasts up to 60 days*
  • * Based on lowest fragrance intensity setting
  • Infused with natural essential oils
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Warnings

  • Only recommended for use with AIR WICK gadgets. Before inserting this aerosol refill, check that your automatic device switch is in OFF position. Direct the device away from the face before switching on, the device will automatically spray after 15 seconds. For safety reasons, follow carefully the directions for use supplied with your Freshmatic device. CAUTION: Use only as directed. Use in well ventilated areas. Extremes of temperature can occur in motor cars and near ovens and fireplaces. Slippery on hard surfaces.
  • AIR WICK Freshmatic Mulled Wine Fragrance. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • DANGER
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.

  • Air Wick™ Consumer Services:
  • For help and advice, contact us: www.airwick.co.uk
  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • IE - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Doesn't smell of anything!!!

1 stars

Unfortunately doesn't smell of anything. Don't waste your money! Such a let down.

