Airwick Fresh Matic Refill Mulled Wine 250Ml

Doesn't smell of anything!!!
Unfortunately doesn't smell of anything. Don't waste your money! Such a let down.
250ml ℮
DANGER Only recommended for use with AIR WICK gadgets. Before inserting this aerosol refill, check that your automatic device switch is in OFF position. Direct the device away from the face before switching on, the device will automatically spray after 15 seconds. For safety reasons, follow carefully the directions for use supplied with your Freshmatic device. CAUTION: Use only as directed. Use in well ventilated areas. Extremes of temperature can occur in motor cars and near ovens and fireplaces. Slippery on hard surfaces. AIR WICK Freshmatic Mulled Wine Fragrance. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. DANGER SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
