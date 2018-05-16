Tesco Finest Aberdeen Angus Dry Aged Sirloin Wing Rib 1.2kg-2.5kg Serves 5-10
Product Description
- Aberdeen Angus dry aged sirloin wing rib.
- 32 days matured and dry aged on the bone for a succulent cut of beef with a rich, deep flavour. This sirloin wing rib has been expertly prepared by our butchers using joints selected for the dry aging process. Ours is dry aged for 14 days to intensify the flavour a process of hanging the meat on the bone. In total, it's matured for 32 days, creating a more tender, rich taste and texture. Aberdeen Angus beef has long been known as a prime cattle breed. It's celebrated for its rich, full flavour and perfectly tender texture, thanks to the unique marbling of fat that runs through the meat. Ours comes from trusted farmers so we can be sure the quality is always exceptional. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Allow the meat to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking. Pre-heat the oven to 230°C/ Fan 210°C/ Gas 8. Place the joint in a roasting tray, cover loosely with foil and put in the centre of the oven for 10 minutes then reduce the heat to 170°C/ Fan 150°C/Gas 3. Then calculate the additional cooking time per 100g meat as: Rare: 6 minutes for each 100g in weight or part thereof. Medium: 7 minutes for each 100g in weight or part thereof. Well done: 8 minutes for each 100g in weight or part thereof. E.g. for a 1500g joint cooked rare cooking times will be 10 mins + (6 x 15 = 90) = 100 minutes. Remove the foil for the last 20 minutes of cooking. Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes before serving. Remove string prior to serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Rare meat will be red in the middle with some blood.
- Medium meat will be pink in the middle.
- Well done meat will be brown right through.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- If cooked rare, there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
Number of uses
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Pad. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 250g
|Energy
|750kJ / 180kcal
|1876kJ / 449kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|24.8g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|10.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Protein
|21.4g
|53.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
