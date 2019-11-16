By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Good Hemp Barista Seed Drink 1L

Write a review
Good Hemp Barista Seed Drink 1L
£ 2.00
£2.00/litre

New

Product Description

  • Hemp Seed Drink
  • Nothing changes if nobody changes
  • So if you're ok with climate change, read no further. If not, how about bringing some hemp seed-based goodness into your life? These little miracles are as great for the planet as they are for the people who live on it. And making a difference is as easy as sprinkling a few seeds on your breakfast or switching your milk.
  • It's one small sip for man...
  • One giant leap for mankind
  • Join the Good Gang
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @goodhemp
  • Head to goodhemp.com for heaps more reasons why hemp is a miraculous, planet-saving plant.
  • Smooth & frothable, it's a natural source of good fats with omega - 3 & 6
  • Perfect for coffee
  • Tasty, sustainable, good
  • Filled with good, free from bad
  • Naturally white
  • Never cry over split milk again!
  • Just 1 hectare of Hemp off sets a years carbon from 2 cars
  • No nuts, dairy and soya
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pure Malt Extract, Hemp Seed Base (4%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Seed Extract), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Once opened, keep in the fridge and use within 5 days.Best Before: See Top.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Looks like Milk, Works like Milk! Great for frothy coffees, creamy porridge, splashing in tea and...
  • It does a Latte good for the planet, too!

Name and address

  • Good Hemp,
  • Collabear Farm,
  • Devon,
  • EX31 3JZ.

Return to

  • Good Hemp,
  • Collabear Farm,
  • Devon,
  • EX31 3JZ.
  • goodhemp.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 184kJ/45kcal
Fat 2.7g
of which saturates 0.3g
of which monounsaturates 0.4g
of which polyunsaturates 2.2g
Carbohydrates 4.6g
of which sugars 4.6g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 0.3g
Salt Trace
Omega-3 (ALA)0.5g
Omega-61.6g

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Barista? It doesn't get very frothy

3 stars

So I bought it for the omega 3 content and as a milk it's fine to taste but it didn't seem to get very frothy when used with our coffee machine. Not too bad in just normal instant or press coffee though.

