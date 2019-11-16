Good Hemp Barista Seed Drink 1L

Barista? It doesn't get very frothy
So I bought it for the omega 3 content and as a milk it's fine to taste but it didn't seem to get very frothy when used with our coffee machine. Not too bad in just normal instant or press coffee though.
Water, Pure Malt Extract, Hemp Seed Base (4%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Seed Extract), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)
Once opened, keep in the fridge and use within 5 days.Best Before: See Top.
Made in the UK
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|184kJ/45kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|of which monounsaturates
|0.4g
|of which polyunsaturates
|2.2g
|Carbohydrates
|4.6g
|of which sugars
|4.6g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|Trace
|Omega-3 (ALA)
|0.5g
|Omega-6
|1.6g
