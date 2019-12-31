Schwartz Wrap It Sizzling Tikka 30G
Product Description
- A rich and mildly spiced recipe mix with cumin, ginger and turmeric for creating mouth-watering Tikka style wraps.
- 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe mix
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Perfect for chicken
- Ready in 20 minutes
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Garlic Powder, Cumin (9%), Coriander Seed, Tomato Powder, Paprika, Ginger (5%), Chilli Pepper, Cardamom, Cinnamon (Cassia), Turmeric, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Cloves), Salt, Modified Starch, Cream Powder (from Milk), Natural Lemon Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Coriander Leaves, Skimmed Milk Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Bay Leaves, Oregano
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1407kJ
|1763kJ
|21%
|-
|336kcal
|421kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|10.1g
|14%
|of which saturates
|4.5g
|3.1g
|16%
|Carbohydrates
|38.7g
|46.4g
|18%
|of which sugars
|9.1g
|10.2g
|11%
|Fibre
|12.7g
|5.8g
|-
|Protein
|12.6g
|35.2g
|70%
|Salt
|12.12g
|1.71g
|29%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
