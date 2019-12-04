By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Feed Me Vegan Smooth & Indulgent Chocolate Pie 375G

Feed Me Vegan Smooth & Indulgent Chocolate Pie 375G
£ 3.80
£10.14/kg

Product Description

  • Chocolate Pie
  • Our indulgent vegan chocolate pie has a thick and smooth deep filling which is poured into a 'melt in the mouth' baked base
  • About Us
  • Feed Me Vegan is a healthy and hearty vegan brand bringing you all the comfort food goodness you desire. Everything in the range is gluten free and all of our packaging is sustainable & eco-friendly. We believe that compassion is key and that is what goes in to every meal we make.
  • Lucy
  • Smooth & indulgent
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Rice, Potato & Maize Buckwheat), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Soya {Water, Hulled Soya Beans (5.6%), Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)}, Vegan Cream Cheese ((Water, Cold Pressed Natural Oil Blend (Soybean, Palm Fruit & Olive), Maltodextrin, Soy Protein, Tofu (Soya), Nondairy Lactic Acid, Sugar, Stabilizer (Carob Bean, Guar, Cellulose, Xanthan), Salt, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Vanilla Flavouring, Dried Citrus Pulp

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory handling Soya, Celery ingredients

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions
  • For best results allow to defrost at room temperature for a minimum of 2 hours or overnight in a refrigerator before serving.
  • Delicious served with vanilla ice cream.

Name and address

  • Govindas Foods,
  • SA14 6RZ.

Return to

  • Govindas Foods,
  • SA14 6RZ.
  • www.feedmevegan.uk

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1810.4KJ435.43cal
Protein 3.5g
Fat 27.6g
Saturated Fat22.8g
Available Carbohydrate 46.8g
Total Sugar24.9g
Salt 0.35g

