Feed Me Vegan Smooth & Indulgent Chocolate Pie 375G

Product Description
- Chocolate Pie
- Our indulgent vegan chocolate pie has a thick and smooth deep filling which is poured into a 'melt in the mouth' baked base
- About Us
- Feed Me Vegan is a healthy and hearty vegan brand bringing you all the comfort food goodness you desire. Everything in the range is gluten free and all of our packaging is sustainable & eco-friendly. We believe that compassion is key and that is what goes in to every meal we make.
- Lucy
- Smooth & indulgent
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 375g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Rice, Potato & Maize Buckwheat), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Soya {Water, Hulled Soya Beans (5.6%), Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)}, Vegan Cream Cheese ((Water, Cold Pressed Natural Oil Blend (Soybean, Palm Fruit & Olive), Maltodextrin, Soy Protein, Tofu (Soya), Nondairy Lactic Acid, Sugar, Stabilizer (Carob Bean, Guar, Cellulose, Xanthan), Salt, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Vanilla Flavouring, Dried Citrus Pulp
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory handling Soya, Celery ingredients
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions
- For best results allow to defrost at room temperature for a minimum of 2 hours or overnight in a refrigerator before serving.
- Delicious served with vanilla ice cream.
Name and address
- Govindas Foods,
- SA14 6RZ.
Return to
- Govindas Foods,
- SA14 6RZ.
- www.feedmevegan.uk
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1810.4KJ
|435.43cal
|Protein
|3.5g
|Fat
|27.6g
|Saturated Fat
|22.8g
|Available Carbohydrate
|46.8g
|Total Sugar
|24.9g
|Salt
|0.35g
