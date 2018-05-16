Carefree Plus Large Light Scent Pantyliners 64S

Product Description
- Plus Large Light Scent Pantyliners
- Longer and wider* than regular panty liner designed for extra protection
- * Compared to Carefree® Cotton panty liners
- Everyday Freshness
- FlexiComfort 140 mm S/M
- FlexiComfort ExtraFit 165 mm L
- Cotton 156 mm S/M
- Cotton Flexiform 156 mm S/M
- Cotton ExtraFit 178 mm L
- Extra Protection
- Plus Original 156 mm S/M
- Plus Large 178 mm L
- Plus Long 216 mm L/XL
- Not all products available in all countries.
- Up to 12h odour control and long lasting protection
- Soft touch cover that absorbs liquid quickly
- Super absorbent core that helps to lock wetness immediately
- Fresh scent
Information
Produce of
Made in Italy
Name and address
- GB: Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- IE: Johnson and Johnson (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- D24 WR89.
Return to
- GB: Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 0808 238 9194
- IE: Johnson and Johnson (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- D24 WR89.
- Careline: 1800 220044
Net Contents
64 x Pantyliners
